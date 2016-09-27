Merkel hopes temporary problems at Deutsche Bank can be solved

A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed hope on Tuesday that problems at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) could be solved after the lender made clear it needed no state aid with a $14 billion U.S. demand to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.

Asked during a news conference if Berlin was concerned about Deutsche Bank and was considering assistance for the lender, Merkel said: "I only want to say that Deutsche Bank is a part of the German banking and financial sector. And of course we hope that all companies, also if they face temporary problems, can develop in the right direction."

"I don't want to comment beyond that," she added.

Deutsche Bank said on Monday it had no need for German government help.