a year ago
Deutsche Bank nearing mortgages settlement with U.S. authorities: sources
#Business News
September 9, 2016 / 10:38 AM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank nearing mortgages settlement with U.S. authorities: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of a branch of Germany's Deutsche Bank is seen in Cologne, Germany, July 18, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is nearing a settlement with U.S. authorities in an investigation into past mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities, two people close to the matter said.

While the price for the settlement has not yet been decided, the payment "will not overburden" the bank, one of the people said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

German monthly manager magazin earlier reported that Deutsche Bank is expected to receive a demand for more than $2.4 billion from U.S. authorities in settlement of an investigation into past mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kröner; Editing by Ralf Banser and Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
