Deutsche Bank poaches Goldman's Warren as head of EMEA investment bank: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has poached Goldman Sachs banker Alasdair Warren as its new head of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

London-based Warren, the co-head of Goldman’s private equity advisory business globally, will start in his new role next year, one of the sources said, after six months gardening leave.

Spokesmen at Deutsche Bank and Goldman declined to comment.

Warren, who joined Goldman in 2005 and was named a partner in 2008, was previously head of equity capital markets (ECM), convertibles and equity derivatives for EMEA.

Warren’s new role at Deutsche Bank was created after Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan announced a radical overhaul in October splitting its investment banking unit in two and parting ways with some of its top bankers.

The corporate and transaction banking operations have been brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking unit to be overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin.

Deutsche Bank also announced on Oct. 29 it would slash 15,000 jobs, shed assets and streamline its investment bank as Cryan starts to implement a far-reaching overhaul aiming to improve returns at Germany’s biggest bank.

Deutsche poached Urwin, a Briton, this February from JPMorgan, where he co-headed the global banking unit, having joined the U.S. bank in 2008 as part of its acquisition of Bear Stearns.

Deutsche Bank is also splitting up its wealth management division into one business looking after its super rich clients and another focusing solely on institutional clients and funds.

The bank said all four of its main business divisions would be represented on the management board and it would abolish its second-tier group executive committee.

Alison Mass remains as the global head of Goldman’s private equity advisory unit, or so-called financial sponsors business, while Rob Pulford will continue heading the same division across EMEA.