a year ago
U.S. ETF sales chief at Deutsche Bank leaves company
#Big Story 10
September 19, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

U.S. ETF sales chief at Deutsche Bank leaves company

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

Pedestrians are reflected in a window as they walk in front of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank AG in Frankfurt September 5, 2011.Alex Domanski/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mick McLaughlin, the head of exchange-traded funds distribution in the Americas for Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. asset management unit, has left that company, his new employer, 55 Capital Partners LLC, said Monday.

Reuters earlier reported that Dodd Kittsley, who had served as head of strategy for ETFs and related products for the same Deutsche Bank unit, left the company for Davis Advisors.

McLaughlin will serve as head of intermediary sales for 55 Capital, which manages investment portfolios of ETFs. The company's CEO, Bruce Lavine, is the former president of WisdomTree Investments. Co-chairman Lee Kranefuss helped launch iShares ETFs, now a part of BlackRock Inc.

Deutsche said last month that it had hired State Street Corp and Invesco PowerShares veteran Bobby Brooks as national sales manager for retail.

Deutsche's Asset and Wealth Management's Americas division is known for products that reduce the risk of currency devaluations, which lower returns on international stocks. Its U.S. ETF business grew to $15 billion, as of the end of August, according to Morningstar Inc data. The company declined to comment.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
