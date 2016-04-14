FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank M&A co-head Whittemore departs -sources
April 14, 2016 / 10:53 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank M&A co-head Whittemore departs -sources

Olivia Oran, Greg Roumeliotis

1 Min Read

The head quarters of Germany's largest business bank Deutsche Bank AG is pictured on a sunny day in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG’s (DBKGn.DE) co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, Anthony Whittemore, has resigned from the investment bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Whittemore’s departure comes as Deutsche Bank is about to name a new global head of mergers and acquisitions later this month, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter has not been made public.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Whittemore could not be reached for comment.

Whittemore had been a joint co-head of the mergers group since 2011. He joined Deutsche Bank from Citigroup, where he advised telecommunications companies.

Jim Ratigan is now the sole head of mergers and acquisitions for the Americas at Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank ranked No. 10 in the U.S. M&A league tables in 2015, down from No. 9 in the previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; additional reporting by Liana Baker; Editing by Alan Crosby

