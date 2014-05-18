FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar to take Deutsche Bank stake as part of cap increase: sources
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2014 / 5:28 PM / 3 years ago

Qatar to take Deutsche Bank stake as part of cap increase: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Qatari royal family is set to take a stake in Deutsche Bank as part of a planned multi-billion capital increase, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Sunday.

Qatar will buy new Deutsche Bank shares ahead of a rights issue targeting investors worldwide, the sources said.

The exact size of the stake that Qatar will hold after the transaction will depend on whether it fully uses its subscription rights or sells part or all of them, the sources added.

Germany’s flagship lender is preparing a multi-billion euro capital increase, sources told Reuters earlier on Sunday, as Germany’s biggest lender aims to draw a line under investor doubts about its capital position.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.