FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Postbank head favors stock market sale: magazine
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Postbank head favors stock market sale: magazine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An illustration picture shows brochures of the Postbank AG on a table in Munich November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The chief executive of Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) retail arm Postbank DPBGn.DE strongly advocates having Deutsche sell a large portion of Postbank’s shares on the stock market rather than to another bank, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

Weekly WirtschaftsWoche said selling the shares on the market would be much easier than selling them to a competitor such as Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) or splitting off Deutsche Bank’s entire retail banking operation.

The magazine did not quote the Postbank CEO Frank Strauss or cite any sources in the summary of an article to appear in its next issue.

Selling Postbank, which Deutsche Bank now values in its books at 6 billion euros ($6.94 billion), would result in a writeoff, the magazine said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the article, but repeated a previous statement. “We have been transparent that the bank will review and update its strategy over the course of the coming year. It is irresponsible to speculate on the sale of any business,” the bank said.

A person with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Wednesday the bank was considering splitting off its retail division, which includes Postbank, and listing it on the stock exchange.

($1 = 0.8645 euros)

Reporting by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.