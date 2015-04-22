FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says Italy investigating deals with Monte dei Paschi
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 22, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank says Italy investigating deals with Monte dei Paschi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquaters is pictured in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Milan public prosecutor is investigating past derivatives deals Deutsche Bank conducted with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Milan Public Prosecutor has an ongoing investigation that includes transactions we entered into in 2008 with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,” Deutsche Bank said in statement. “We are cooperating with these investigations.”

In late 2013, MPS reached a deal to close a loss-making derivative trade with Deutsche Bank, leading to a one-off charge of 194 million euros ($209.2 million) on the Italian bank’s 2013 accounts.

The 2008 deal, known as Santorini, is one of three derivative trades at the heart of a judicial probe into alleged fraud at Italy’s third-biggest lender. Those trades forced Monte dei Paschi to take a hit of 730 million euros on its 2012 accounts.

($1 = 0.9273 euros)

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.