FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to sell $2 billion property loans to TPG: source
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 12, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank to sell $2 billion property loans to TPG: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past Deutsche Bank offices in London December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has agreed to sell a $2 billion portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans to U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management LP, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The transaction is commercially driven and is expected to be profitable, the source said. It is not related to efforts by Deutsche and other European banks to trim their balance sheets to strengthen their regulatory capital ratios, the source said.

“This is part of normal operating business,” the source said. “The timing in the U.S. is favorable to sell down U.S. real estate positions that you’ve built up.”

An announcement on the deal is expected soon, he said.

The sale is being conducted by the so-called special situations group within Deutsche Bank’s commercial real estate division. The group deals with complex or distressed assets.

TPG and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.