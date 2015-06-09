FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raid on Deutsche Bank tied to client dividend stripping: source
#Business News
June 9, 2015 / 10:49 AM / 2 years ago

Raid on Deutsche Bank tied to client dividend stripping: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A raid by German prosecutors on Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) offices on Tuesday is tied to a tax rebate strategy known as “dividend stripping” by some of the bank’s clients, a source familiar with the situation said.

Dividend stripping is a tax rebate strategy where a stock is bought just before losing rights to a dividend then quickly sold. For years, clients exploited a legal loophole which allowed both the buyer and the seller of a stock to reclaim capital gains tax in Germany.

Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Tom Atkins and Edward Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
