7 months ago
Deutsche Bank to cut as much as 17 percent of equities staff: WSJ
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
February 3, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

Deutsche Bank to cut as much as 17 percent of equities staff: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - The emblem of Deutsche Bank is pictured during the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 19, 2016.Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The paper said notices were to be sent to many employees next week. It cited one source as saying the cuts were part of Deutsche Bank's previously announced plans to cut 9,000 staff.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Victoria Bryan

