FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Universal bank model not at an end: ECB bank watchdog
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 1, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Universal bank model not at an end: ECB bank watchdog

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The re-working of many European banks’ business models in response to regulatory changes does not spell an end to the universal bank, the European Central Bank’s top bank supervisor, Daniele Nouy, told a German newspaper.

Tighter regulatory scrutiny and the requirement for thicker capital safety cushions for riskier banking business is prompting a strategy rethink at many banks, including universal banks that combine standard deposit-taking and lending with more sophisticated investment banking activity.

For example, Germany’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank, is weighing spinning off its retail operations, two sources familiar with the situation have told Reuters.

Asked about Deutsche Bank, Nouy told the Handelsblatt newspaper she would not comment on individual lenders.

“But I don’t think that is evidence of the end of the universal bank,” Nouy said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Nouy said one lesson of the financial crisis was the importance of having a good plan for winding down a bank in an emergency, which could involve splitting up the bank into various activities.

“There is a close connection between a good resolution plan and the need for a separation between investment banking activities and deposit-taking business,” she said.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.