FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank may raise litigation, settlement reserves: Spiegel
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 12, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank may raise litigation, settlement reserves: Spiegel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A logo of Deutsche Bank AG is seen in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank may increase the amount it has set aside to deal with investigations and potential settlements, German magazine Spiegel reported on Sunday.

In its second-quarter results, Germany’s largest lender said it had set aside 2.2 billion euros in provisions for potential legal risks and had identified a potential 3.2 billion euros in further exposure that may materialize.

Spiegel, citing sources from close to the company, said that the bank’s management now expects the total amount may have to be increased to 7 billion euros.

The bank is striving to settle a number of probes before year-end, including those involving U.S. mortgage-backed bonds and the attempted manipulation benchmark interest rates, the sources said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the article.

Deutsche Bank is due to release third-quarter results on Oct 29.

The bank performed well in the third quarter, especially in retail and investment banking, helping it bear the burden of charges for legal and regulatory issues, two financial sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.