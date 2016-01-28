FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank board won't get bonuses for 2015: CEO
#Business News
January 28, 2016 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank board won't get bonuses for 2015: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan addresses a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s (DBKGn.DE) management board will not get bonuses for 2015, the bank’s chief executive said on Thursday, after the lender posted a record 6.8 billion euro ($7.41 billion) net loss last year.

The supervisory board of Germany’s biggest bank has taken the decision not to award bonuses to the management board, John Cryan told a news conference.

“In the context of the overall performance of the bank last year, which the board has to own... that is a decision which I respect,” Cryan said.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan

