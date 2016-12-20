FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank says studied manipulation case reported by Russia central bank
December 20, 2016 / 12:37 PM / 8 months ago

Deutsche Bank says studied manipulation case reported by Russia central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Deutsche Bank logo adorns a wall at the company's headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany June 9, 2015.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) spokesman in Russia said on Tuesday the bank had conducted an internal investigation into the activities of the former employee cited in an investigation by the Russian central bank into market manipulation.

Deutsche said it would closely cooperate with authorities on such matters in future and that it was committed to combat any "misconduct activities."

The Bank of Russia said earlier on Tuesday that a banker at Deutsche Bank's Russian branch had manipulated markets by conducting 300 billion rubles ($4.87 billion) of trades with relatives over two and a half years.

Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning

