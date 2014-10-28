FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank reshuffles management board, names new CFO
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 28, 2014 / 10:47 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank reshuffles management board, names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of Deutsche Bank AG are seen in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) will reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON (EONGn.DE) and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, the bank said on Tuesday.

Henry Ritchotte, age 51, will continue as chief operating officer with responsibility for technology and operations, and will in addition assume responsibility for the bank’s global digital agenda, Deutsche said in a statement.

Krause will take on strategy alongside his CFO duties on Nov. 1 and Schenck will assume the CFO title on May 21, 2015.

(Corrects dates in last paragraph)

Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.