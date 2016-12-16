Sumner Redstone to step down from Viacom board
Controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone will step down from the Viacom board of directors after the company's annual meeting in February, according to a company filing on Friday.
WASHINGTON A unit of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) will pay $37 million to settle federal and state charges alleging the bank misled its dark pool clients about its order routing services, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Friday.
In settling with both New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Schneiderman said Deutsche Bank also admitted that its marketing materials were misleading.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BRUSSELS The European Commission on Friday cleared France's Danone to proceed with its $10.4 billion purchase of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave, subject to it selling a business in Belgium.
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's board relaxed some rules for director nominations by outside investors but stopped short of broader changes sought by an activist shareholder.