FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank internally probes dubious trades: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 19, 2016 / 10:18 PM / in a year

Deutsche Bank internally probes dubious trades: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The emblem of Deutsche Bank is pictured during the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt, Germany, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is investigating a series of trades that may have improperly generated millions of dollars in personal profits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some of the profits may have generated at the bank’s expense, for a handful of current and former employees, the paper said.

Among those who internal auditors believe profited from the trades is Colin Fan, who was co-head of Deutsche Bank’s investment bank when he left as part of a shake-up in October, the newspaper reported.

The paper said the auditors estimate that Fan has made $9 million on a roughly $1 million investment.

Altogether, internal auditors estimate that the six current and former Deutsche Bank employees have made about $37 million on the trades, which will close off next year, the paper reported, citing a person briefed on the audit.

Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment, outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.