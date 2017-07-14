Democrats renew efforts to link banks, Trump and Russia

FILE PHOTO: A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany September 30, 2016.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A small group of Democrat members of the U.S. Congress have renewed their efforts to find possible links between banks such as Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia.

Investigations are being conducted in the United States into possible collusion between Trump's campaign team and Russia when he was running for president in 2016. The White House and the Kremlin have denied there was any interference in the election.

Maxine Waters, ranking Democrat on the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, told reporters she had filed a resolution of inquiry demanding the U.S. Treasury Secretary hand over documents in his possession, "relating to President Trump's financial connections to Russia, certain illegal financial schemes, and related information".

The resolution asked for any records of loans or credit from a number of banks - including Deutsche Bank and Russian lenders Sberbank (SBER.MM) and Gazprombank (GZPRI.MM) - to Trump, some of his closest family members and a list of associates.

A resolution of inquiry is a legislative tool by which the House can get information from the administration.

FILE PHOTO: Congresswoman Maxine Waters addresses people as they take part in a "March for Truth" protest to demand an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 3, 2017. John Fredricks

Waters filed the resolution with the Financial Services Committee, which now has 14 legislative days to address it, either by debating it or voting it down.

If the committee, which is chaired and dominated by Republicans, ignores the resolution, it could head to the floor of the broader House.

FILE PHOTO: The head quarters of Germany's Deutsche Bank are photographed early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 31, 2017. Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Waters and four other colleagues have been especially interested in learning more from Deutsche Bank, which is one of Trump's biggest lenders, according to government ethics disclosures.

Deutsche Bank's lawyers have rejected requests for information, citing privacy laws.

Waters asked Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at a hearing on Wednesday whether the U.S. central bank had uncovered anything about Trump in its Deutsche regulatory work.

Yellen said they had not looked into it.