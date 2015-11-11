Deutsche Boerse reshapes board roles to match growth goals

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter has created new business divisions and board roles as he reshapes the German financial exchange operator to meet its mid-term earnings targets.

Since taking the helm in June, Kengeter has pledged to sharpen responsibilities for profit and loss among executives as part of his plan to create a more agile company, boosting revenue by up to 10 percent and earnings by up to 15 percent annually by 2018.

Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday it would create a division called “Clients, Products and Core Markets” that would comprise the lion’s share of group revenue. It places derivatives trading, clearing and the Clearstream settlement and custody business under a single board member.

The “Clients, Products and Core Markets” division will contribute nearly 75 percent of group revenue based on 2014 data and will also coordinate group product development and global sales under the authority of board member Jeffrey Tessler.

Tessler, 61, is currently responsible for Clearstream, which represented less than 40 percent of group revenue in 2014. The American has been a Deutsche Boerse board member since 2004.

“With the grouping of responsibilities and related issues, we have taken a step toward an organization that is tailored to the needs of markets and clients,” Kengeter said of the new divisional structures, which take effect on Jan. 1.

A second new division, “IT & Operations, Data & New Asset Classes” will combine the group’s IT and market operations, the European Energy Exchange and recently acquired foreign exchange platform 360T under Deutsche Boerse Deputy CEO Andreas Preuss.

Preuss, 59, is currently responsible for cash and derivatives and while a big chunk of revenue shifts to Tessler, Preuss’s division has more employees and provides the operational backbone of the group.

In a further change, board member Hauke Stars, 48, will take charge of a re-created division, “Cash Market, Pre-IPO and Growth Financing,” which includes Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and requires savvy diplomacy with politicians and regulators.

As CEO, the 48-year-old Kengeter has reserved strategy, M&A, portfolio management, legal, auditing, marketing and human resources for himself. Chief Financial Officer Gregor Pottmeyer, 53, retains control of group finance.