7 months ago
#Deals
February 2, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 7 months ago

LSE says looks forward to completing merger with Deutsche Boerse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange building in the City of London, Britain, January 16 , 2017.Toby Melville

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) said it welcomed that Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) chairman backed its chief executive in the face of an insider trading probe and said it looked forward to completing a planned merger between the two exchange operators.

Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating a share purchase by Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter in December 2015, just over two months before merger talks between the two groups were publicly announced.

Supervisory board Chairman Joachim Faber said late on Wednesday that the accusation of insider trading was groundless.

Reporting by John O'Donnell and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan

