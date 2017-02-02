FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
ECB to give 'considerable attention' to cross-border deals: Dickson
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 2, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

ECB to give 'considerable attention' to cross-border deals: Dickson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) are pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, September 8, 2016.Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank would give "considerable attention" to any merger or takeover between banks in different European countries, a top supervisor said on Thursday, highlighting issues with deals involving a party from outside the European Union.

Julie Dickson's comments come as the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) is set to assess a proposed merger between the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Germany's Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE), because some of their units are licensed as banks.

"Any pan European takeovers or mergers would receive

considerable attention by the SSM," Dickson, who sits on the board of the SSM, said in slides accompanying a speech.

She noted a European Commission proposal to require banks from outside the EU to establish an intermediate holding company in the bloc under SSM supervision.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kim COghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.