German politicians signal openness to Deutsche Boerse-LSE tie-up
February 24, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

German politicians signal openness to Deutsche Boerse-LSE tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German politicians signaled on Wednesday that they were open to a possible merger between Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), saying such a deal had the potential to enhance Germany’s role as a financial center.

“I would have nothing against it if it happens,” Ingrid Arndt-Brauer, head of the finance committee in the German lower house of parliament said on Wednesday, a day after the companies confirmed a Reuters report that merger talks were taking place.

A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry added that such a deal was an issue for the companies and relevant regulatory authorities to sort out.

Arndt-Brauer added: “I think this would have advantages for Germany as a financial center. It would gain in importance.”

Reporting by Rene Wagner and Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Joseph Nasr

