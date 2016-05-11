Deutsche Boerse CEO touts LSE merger, saying 'size is everything'

A notebook with the logo of Deutsche Boerse Group (German stock exchange) is pictured before their New Year's reception at the headquarters in Eschborn, outside Frankfurt, Germany, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) planned $30 billion merger with LSE Group (LSE.L) is on track for completion late this year or in early 2017, the German exchange operator’s Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.

Speaking at Deutsche Boerse’s annual shareholder meeting, Kengeter said fears that Frankfurt could lose importance as a financial center were unfounded and that boosting the number of potential users was crucial for exchange operators.

“In our business, size is everything,” he said.