FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Deutsche Boerse, LSE to offer small antitrust concessions: sources
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 3, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 7 months ago

Deutsche Boerse, LSE to offer small antitrust concessions: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 17, 2017.Staff/Remote

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE)DB11.DE and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) will offer the European Commission to make small adjustments to their combined business in the area of derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.

It was not clear what precise concessions would be made. The people said that there would be no large sales, such as of LCH Clearnet or Borsa Italiana, as part of the offering.

"One can do a lot to help rivals," one of the people said.

The companies and the European Commission declined to comment.

Reporting By Andreas Kroener; Writing by John O'Donnell; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.