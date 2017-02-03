Deutsche Boerse, LSE to offer small antitrust concessions: sources

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 17, 2017.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE)DB11.DE and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) will offer the European Commission to make small adjustments to their combined business in the area of derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.

It was not clear what precise concessions would be made. The people said that there would be no large sales, such as of LCH Clearnet or Borsa Italiana, as part of the offering.

"One can do a lot to help rivals," one of the people said.

The companies and the European Commission declined to comment.