Deutsche Boerse prepared for future as independent company: CEO

FILR PHOTO - The London Stock Exchange is seen in the City of London, Britain, April 11, 2011.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse's (DB1Gn.DE) chief executive said it was regrettable that the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) had decided not to sell its trading platform in Italy, all but ending a planned merger, but said the German group could continue on its own.

"We feel very well prepared as a company for the future," Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.

LSE publicly ruled out on Sunday a demand from European antitrust regulators that it sell trading platform MTS, derailing the 29 billion euro ($30.6 billion) deal with Deutsche Boerse.

"It is pointless to me to speculate on what the reasons behind our merger partner's decision were," Kengeter said.