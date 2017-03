Carsten Kengeter, CEO of Deutsche Boerse talks to the media during the presentation of FinTec start-up facilities provided by Deutsche Boerse in Frankfurt, Germany, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON The fate of a proposed merger between the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L) and Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is a commercial matter for the companies involved, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.

The comment came in response to reporters asking about a statement from the London Stock Exchange on Sunday which all but ended a planned merger that could have created Europe's biggest stock exchange.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)