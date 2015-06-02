FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Boerse CEO says has 'open mind' on size of takeovers
June 2, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Boerse CEO says has 'open mind' on size of takeovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index DAX board and a banner reading "Deutsche Boerse Welcomes Ultrasonic" at the Frankfurt stock exchange December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Remote/Kirill Iordansky

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse’s (DB1Gn.DE) new Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said he would not rule out either bolt-on or large acquisitions as the exchange operator reviews its business targets and prospects.

Deutsche Boerse has a tradition of having various smaller bolt-on acquisitions that have worked well for the most part, Kengeter told an investor conference in London monitored via webcast.

“I suspect there is a continuation of that tradition,” he said, adding, however, that the company’s business review would also consider larger M&A prospects.

“We have an open mind as regards that but there is no prejudice in either direction right now,” Kengeter said.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

