Deutsche Bank investors can't pursue U.S. lawsuit as group: judge

The headquarters of Deutsche Bank are pictured in Frankfurt October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to allow shareholders suing Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) for misrepresenting the risks of packaging mortgages into complex financial products to proceed as a group.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in New York denied a motion by the lead plaintiffs to certify a class of investors in a lawsuit against the German bank.

The lead plaintiffs had sought to represent investors who purchased Deutsche Bank shares on the New York Stock Exchange and by any means domestically between January 3, 2007, through January 16, 2009.