Deutsche says Azzam steps down as MENA chairman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Sunday that its Middle East, North Africa (MENA) Chairman Henry Azzam, a veteran in the region, has stepped down from his position at the German lender.

“We confirm that Henry Azzam has stepped down as MENA non- executive chairman of the bank. He remains as an advisor to Deutsche Bank,” a spokesman said.

Azzam was named non-executive chairman of the bank in 2010. Prior to that he was chief executive of the bank’s Middle East business. Azzam was not immediately available for comment.