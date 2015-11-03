FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank names new head of French equity capital markets
#Money
November 3, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bank names new head of French equity capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Charles-Henry Gaultier as head of equity capital markets (ECM) for France, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gaultier was previously at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he has led its ECM business for France, Benelux, Switzerland and the Nordic countries since 2010.

Deutsche Bank’s former head of French ECM, Valery Barrier, left for Citigroup earlier this year after six years at the German bank.

Gaultier will report to Julien Fabre and Emmanuel Hasbanian, co-heads of corporate finance for France, and Edward Sankey and Josef Ritter co-heads of ECM Europe.

Reporting by Emiliano Mellino. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
