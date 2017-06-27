FILE PHOTO: A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL, in Bonn, Germany March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

DUESSELDORF, Germany German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post said systems of its Express division in the Ukraine have in part been affected by a cyber attack.

"We have taken measures to continue to be able to process deliveries and are working to solve the problem and to restore the affected systems," a company spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that customers will be kept informed.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi. Writing by Andreas Cremer.)