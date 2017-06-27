Maersk says IT breakdown could be global
COPENHAGEN Shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a computer systems outage on Tuesday which it said could be a global issue.
DUESSELDORF, Germany German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post said systems of its Express division in the Ukraine have in part been affected by a cyber attack.
"We have taken measures to continue to be able to process deliveries and are working to solve the problem and to restore the affected systems," a company spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that customers will be kept informed.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi. Writing by Andreas Cremer.)
BEIJING China's top cyber authority formalized a new nationwide cyber attack response plan on Tuesday, as the country seeks to ramp up protection in the face of increasingly sophisticated global threats.