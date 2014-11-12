Deutsche Post says happy with govt as shareholder

Trucks are parked at the new distribution centre of the German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Berlin November 12, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) said it was happy having the government as a stakeholder, although it was interested in other shareholders with a long-term focus, in response to a report that Germany was looking at selling its stake.

The German government, which owns a 21 percent stake in Deutsche Post, is considering selling its stakes in both the postal and logistics group and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), according to a finance ministry document seen on Tuesday by Reuters.

“We are interested in long-term investors and we can live very well with the government and other shareholders, but it’s not our decision,” Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel told journalists on Wednesday after the group reported third-quarter results.

