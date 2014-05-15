FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom CEO says not in any merger talks
May 15, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom CEO says not in any merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deutsche Telekom AG member of the board of management Timotheus Hoettges attends the company's general shareholders meeting in Cologne May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is not in any talks about a potential merger, the company told its shareholders on Thursday.

Asked whether Deutsche Telekom was flirting with France’s Orange Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said: “We are not talking to anyone about merging, also not to Orange. We are not even flirting.”

Hoettges added that regulators should treat the European telecoms market as one and not as a collection of national markets to create an environment beneficial to cross-boarder mergers.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
