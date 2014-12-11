German supreme court says Deutsche Telekom misinformed investors

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s supreme court (BHG) said that Deutsche Telekom failed to adequately inform potential investors buying shares in its 2000 initial public offering, but stopped short of ordering the group to reimburse shareholders.

“It has not been finally decided if Deutsche Telekom will be obliged to pay damages due to the fault in its prospectus,” the court said in a statement on Thursday, referring the case back to a regional court.

The case was brought to court by about 17,000 Deutsche Telekom shareholders, who claimed 80 million euros ($99 million) in damages to make up for their losses after a drop in the share price following the telecoms operator’s 2000 IPO.

The shareholders have said that Deutsche Telekom had been too optimistic about the valuation of the company and had failed to inform potential investors adequately.

At the high of the technology bubble, Deutsche Telekom offered 200 million shares at 66.50 euros apiece, yielding 13 billion euros in total proceeds.

Many retail investors invested their savings in the stock as it was considered a safe and stable investment. Only eight months later, Deutsche Telekom announced a write-down on the valuation of its real estate portfolio, sparking a slide in the shares.

Deutsche Telekom shares currently trade at around 13 euros.