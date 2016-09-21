SAP and Bosch team up on Internet of Things
WALLDORF, Germany Europe's biggest software firm SAP and German car parts maker Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL] have signed an agreement to partner to connect everything from screwdrivers to cars to the internet.
FRANKFURT German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has extended a contract for Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Systems unit to manage its connected car services.
The German telecoms operator said on Wednesday the deal was worth hundreds of millions of euros.
T-Systems connects more than two million Daimler vehicles across the globe via Daimler's connected car platform, which provides services such as live traffic information, emergency call, remote control, and parking search functions.
Deutsche Telekom declined to say how long the contract extension was for.
Apple Inc is spending more to manufacture its iPhone 7 smartphone than predecessor iPhone 6S due to features such as a bigger battery and larger storage capacity, according to a teardown by IHS Markit Ltd .
Microsoft Corp on Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent and said it would buy back up to $40 billion as part of a new share repurchase program.