A emergency exit sign is pictured above a logo of German car manufacturer Daimler AG, before the annual news conference in Stuttgart February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

FRANKFURT German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE) has extended a contract for Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) T-Systems unit to manage its connected car services.

The German telecoms operator said on Wednesday the deal was worth hundreds of millions of euros.

T-Systems connects more than two million Daimler vehicles across the globe via Daimler's connected car platform, which provides services such as live traffic information, emergency call, remote control, and parking search functions.

Deutsche Telekom declined to say how long the contract extension was for.

