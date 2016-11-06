Samsung America says it has replaced most recalled Galaxy Note 7s
Samsung Electronics America said on Friday it has replaced nearly 85 percent of all recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices as it works to resolve the issue of fire-prone phones.
FRANKFURT Germany's Deutsche Telekom plans to launch a drone defense system this year designed to guard airports, stadiums, car test tracks and critical infrastructure, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
The increasing use of drones for commercial and leisure purposes has led to a rise in the number of near-misses with aircraft and infringements into no-fly zones, prompting companies and public institutions to seek ways to fend them off.
Car manufacturers have asked Deutsche Telekom to provide anti-drone systems to prevent their use to snap photos of prototypes they test on race tracks, Welt am Sonntag reported.
The paper said Deutsche Telekom, which was not immediately available for comment, had confirmed its plans to start offering a drone defense system.
It also reported that soccer club FC Bayern Munich was looking for a system to fend off drones during soccer matches.
German media reported in June that FC Bayern had talked to defense group Rheinmetall about a possible purchase of electromagnetic systems to combat drones.
Deutsche Telekom had invited a number of drone defense firms to a demonstration of its technology in July, including U.S.-based Dedrone, Australia's Droneshield, Norway's Squarehead Technology and Airbus's Rohde & Schwarz, Welt am Sonntag said.
Alphabet Inc's venture capital arm CapitalG, earlier known as Google Capital, disclosed an investment in Snapchat by adding the social networking firm's logo to a page on its investment portfolio website.
BERLIN German prosecutors are investigating Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives, a spokesman for the Munich prosecutor's office said on Friday, following a complaint alleging the company broke national laws against hate speech and sedition by failing to remove racist postings.