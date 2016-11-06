People walk past the logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG seen at the Telekom's headquarters in Bonn February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT Germany's Deutsche Telekom plans to launch a drone defense system this year designed to guard airports, stadiums, car test tracks and critical infrastructure, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The increasing use of drones for commercial and leisure purposes has led to a rise in the number of near-misses with aircraft and infringements into no-fly zones, prompting companies and public institutions to seek ways to fend them off.

Car manufacturers have asked Deutsche Telekom to provide anti-drone systems to prevent their use to snap photos of prototypes they test on race tracks, Welt am Sonntag reported.

The paper said Deutsche Telekom, which was not immediately available for comment, had confirmed its plans to start offering a drone defense system.

It also reported that soccer club FC Bayern Munich was looking for a system to fend off drones during soccer matches.

German media reported in June that FC Bayern had talked to defense group Rheinmetall about a possible purchase of electromagnetic systems to combat drones.

Deutsche Telekom had invited a number of drone defense firms to a demonstration of its technology in July, including U.S.-based Dedrone, Australia's Droneshield, Norway's Squarehead Technology and Airbus's Rohde & Schwarz, Welt am Sonntag said.

