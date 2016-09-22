FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Telekom restructures German business: source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 22, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Telekom restructures German business: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG is seen on a Gigaset mobile during a news conference of Bayern Munich in Munich, Germany August 6, 2016.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) will restructure its German business in consumer, business, service and technical units, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The operation will impact as much as 15,000 workers, but there will be no job cuts, the source said.

As part of the operation weekly working hours of thousands of people will be cut by 2 hours from 2019.

Deutsche Telekom, which according to the source will issue a statement later on Thursday, was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Andreas Framke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.