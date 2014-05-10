FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom seeks breakup fee of over $1 billion on T-Mobile-Sprint deal: WSJ
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2014 / 1:39 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom seeks breakup fee of over $1 billion on T-Mobile-Sprint deal: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The T-Mobile store sign is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) wants to be compensated by Sprint Corp (S.N) in the event its planned merger with the German firm’s T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.N does not win regulatory approval, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), which currently owns 67 percent of T-Mobile, expects a breakup fee of more than $1 billion, according to the people cited in the report.

The company also wants T-mobile's brand and some of its management team to be retained after a merger, the Journal cited the sources as saying. <r.reuters.com/vyw29v>

Reuters reported on May 1 that Sprint is facing a battle with U.S. regulators who oppose consolidation in the wireless market on the basis it would inhibit competition. The company is aware it may have to give up some of its spectrum holdings to win over critics, according to a Reuters source.

T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom could not be reached immediately for comment outside of normal business hours.

Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.