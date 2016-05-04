Deutsche Telekom first-quarter core profit up 12.9 percent helped by U.S.

The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is seen at their headquarters in Bonn December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit rose on the back of its ongoing success in the United States, which offset investments in its European networks.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 12.9 percent to 5.16 billion euros ($5.93 billion), slightly ahead of the average estimate of 5.14 billion euros in a Reuters poll.

Last week T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) reported a net profit for its fiscal second quarter and raised its 2016 forecast for customer additions.

Contributing 7.82 billion euros to Deutsche Telekom’s revenues, T-Mobile US is Deutsche Telekom’s biggest unit.

In Europe and Germany, Deutsche Telekom is heavily investing in upgrading its fixed networks.

Investments rose 11.9 percent to 2.8 billion euros in the first quarter, weighing on free cash flow, which dropped 5 percent to a lower-than-expected 822 million euros.

Deutsche Telekom said it still expected 2016 adjusted EBITDA to rise to around 21 billion euros and free cash flow of around 4.9 billion.