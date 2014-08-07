Deutsche Telekom wants help from regulators in U.S. spectrum auction

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Thursday it wants special treatment from U.S. regulators in upcoming spectrum auctions now that they have blocked a merger of its T-Mobile US business with the country’s No.3 mobile operator Sprint Corp (S.N).

“In the U.S. we have the situation that the two largest operators take more than 100 percent of the cash flow in the market,” Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges told reporters.

“If consolidation is not desired, regulators should help to improve the position of smaller operators,” he said, adding that special treatment should be given to the company at next year’s auction for low-frequency spectrum.

Analysts estimate that T-Mobile US will need anywhere from $5 to $10 billion to bid for the best spectrum at the auction next year, and more billions to upgrade its network to keep up with consumers demands for quality and speed.