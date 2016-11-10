FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Deutsche Telekom says too early to see Trump impact M&A in U.S.
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 10, 2016 / 2:44 PM / 10 months ago

Deutsche Telekom says too early to see Trump impact M&A in U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk past the logo of German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG seen at the Telekom's headquarters in Bonn February 25, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said on Thursday it was too early to say whether the election of Donald Trump as the new president of the United States would be positive for merger and acquisition deals.

Shares in T-Mobile US (TMUS.O), of which Deutsche Telekom owns almost 65 percent, hit an all-time high of $53.01 on Wednesday as investors speculated the new administration could be more open to mergers between carriers.

A deal to merge T-Mobile US with its peer Sprint (S.N) was blocked by regulators more than two years ago.

"The market reacted heavily," chief executive Tim Hoettges told analysts, adding that Deutsche Telekom would remain open-minded to benefit from potential consolidation in the market.

"It is just far too early to speculate what the new administration would look like," he said.

Hoettges said he continued to believe a merger between two U.S. mobile operators would have "huge" benefits for consumers but would also create cost synergies for the companies.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
