Deutsche Telekom eyes new cooperation partners: Manager Magazin

The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG adorns the company's headquarters in Bonn February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is in talks with potential new partners looking for procurement deals, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

According to the magazine, Deutsche Telekom was in talks with Nordic telecoms operators TeliaSonera and Telenor.

Deutsche Telekom already has a similar deal with France’s Orange.

Deutsche Telekom was immediately available for comment. TeliaSonera and Telenor had no immediate comment.