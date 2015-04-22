FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom eyes new cooperation partners: Manager Magazin
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 22, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Telekom eyes new cooperation partners: Manager Magazin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG adorns the company's headquarters in Bonn February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom is in talks with potential new partners looking for procurement deals, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing company sources.

According to the magazine, Deutsche Telekom was in talks with Nordic telecoms operators TeliaSonera and Telenor.

Deutsche Telekom already has a similar deal with France’s Orange.

Deutsche Telekom was immediately available for comment. TeliaSonera and Telenor had no immediate comment.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Additional reporting by Sven Nordenstam in Stockholm and Stine Jacobsen in Oslo; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.