3 months ago
Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. M&A regulations look good under Trump
#Business News
May 31, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 3 months ago

Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. M&A regulations look good under Trump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Timotheus Hoettges, Chief Executive Officer of Germany's telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG, arrives for the company's annual shareholder meeting in Cologne, Germany May 31, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.

T-Mobile US (TMUS.O), which is controlled by Deutsche Telekom, is at the center of M&A speculation. Investors hope a pro-business government under Trump will be more open to large deals and that could spark a wave of consolidation in the U.S. telecoms and media sectors.

Asked what signals Deutsche Telekom has received from the new administration, Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday: "The regulatory environment looks good."

Three years ago, Sprint Corp (S.N), which is controlled by Japan's Softbank (9984.T), walked away from buying T-Mobile US after regulators indicated that such a deal would not be approved.

Hoettges said Deutsche Telekom is in touch with the regulators on a constant basis.

Reuters earlier this year reported that Softbank (9984.T) is prepared to give up control of Sprint to T-Mobile US Inc to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Tom Sims

