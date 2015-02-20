FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Telekom to add 5.9 million homes to fast internet plan
#Technology News
February 20, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Telekom to add 5.9 million homes to fast internet plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Deutsche Telekom is pictured on the 266 metre high "Colonia" TV tower in the western German city of Cologne March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom plans to provide an additional 5.9 million homes with fast internet, a spokesman said on Friday.

At the moment Deutsche Telekom is rolling out a so-called VDSL network in Germany, which will offer download speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s.

By 2018 it wants to have 65 percent of German houses connected to fast internet. With the additional 5.9 million houses, the coverage will rise to about 80 percent.

Deutsche Telekom is in a fierce battle with German cable companies such as Liberty Global’s Unitymedia KabelBW and Kabel Deutschland, which is now part of Vodafone.

Both cable operators have snatched customers from Deutsche Telekom with their upgraded networks offering home and office Internet at speeds that are often five times faster.

(This story has been refiled to correct typographical error in headline and grammatical error in fourth paragraph)

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen; Editing by Kirsti Knolle and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
