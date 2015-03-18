Deutsche Wohnen launches Conwert offer, won't raise price

The headquarters of Austrian properties group (Immobilien Gruppe) Conwert is pictured in Vienna February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

FRANKFURT/VIENNA (Reuters) - Property group Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE) launched its 11.50 euro per share cash bid for Austrian rival Conwert (CONW.VI) on Wednesday and ruled out sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert shareholders.

German property has become a hot market given rock-bottom interest rates and attractive yields and Conwert’s property portfolio is mostly in Germany.

“We are convinced that our offer represents an attractive opportunity for all Conwert shareholders,” Chief Executive Michael Zahn said.

“Conwert requires a strategic re-launch with a strong partner at its side. To this end, Deutsche Wohnen is in an outstanding position,” he added.

Conwert stock fell to its lowest level in a month, easing as much as 4.7 percent to 11.82 euros before paring losses to trade at 12.035 euros by 1100 GMT, down 2.9 percent.

Conwert’s supervisory board took note of the bid and said it will respond within 10 working days.

“It will thoroughly evaluate the offer in light of the share’s performance prior to the announcement of the takeover bid...and take into account the offer price, which is far below Conwert’s NAV/share, and the outlook for Conwert for the following years,” it said in a statement.

Minority shareholders in Conwert said last month the 1.2 billion euro ($1.27 billion) bid was too low, helping to push shares in the Austrian property firm above the offer price. They closed on Tuesday at 12.40 euros.

Conwert, which has said it was surprised by the approach, has hired JP Morgan (JPM.N) as an adviser.

Deutsche Wohnen already controls more than 30 percent of Conwert via agreements with shareholders.

The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15. It also covers Conwert convertible bonds and bids 6.35 euros each for shares in its Eco Business Immobilien unit EBIV.VI until April 24.

The approach is the latest in a string of deals in Germany’s fragmented real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington’s ANNGn.DE 3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah GFJG.DE in December and Deutsche Wohnen’s 1.7 billion bid for GSW in 2013.

Conwert shareholders Petrus Advisers, activist investor Cube Invest and Austrian fund 3-Banken-Generali have all questioned the Deutsche Wohnen offer.

($1 = 0.9443 euros)