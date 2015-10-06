Deutsche Wohnen CEO says must persuade own shareholders for LEG merger

MUNICH (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen’s chief executive said on Tuesday the company must do more to persuade its shareholders to approve the planned takeover of peer LEG and the capital hike to finance it.

“There are still a lot of hearts and minds to be won”, Michael Zahn told Reuters at the sidelines of the real estate fair Expo Real in Munich, adding that the transaction is a logical but not a self-explanatory one.

Zahn also said that concerns about a potential watering down of Deutsche Wohnen’s business model were unjustified. “We are definitely not giving up on Berlin; it remains a core market for us.”

However, acquisitions in Berlin have become expensive and therefore Deutsche Wohnen needs to broaden its scope when looking for potential targets, he said.