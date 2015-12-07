FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cartel office approves Vonovia's Deutsche Wohnen buy
December 7, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Cartel office approves Vonovia's Deutsche Wohnen buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s cartel office has approved property company Vonovia’s (VNAn.DE) planned 14 billion-euro ($15 billion) hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE), it said on Monday.

Vonovia is Germany’s biggest residential property company and Deutsche Wohnen is the second, together owning about half of the million apartments held by listed landlords.

“In all regions, however, private landlords, communal housing associations, housing cooperatives and other providers are so strongly represented that it was not to be expected that Vonovia would acquire market dominance or a reduction in competition as defined by the cartel office,” the watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz

