FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Wohnen posts 38 percent increase in operating profit
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 9, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Wohnen posts 38 percent increase in operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen, one of Germany’s biggest residential property companies, said that operating profit (FFO I) rose 38 percent in the first nine months, helped by rent increases and strong earnings from disposals.

Funds from operations increased to 228.7 million euros ($245.81 million), Deutsche Wohnen said late on Monday, noting that it also benefited from efficiency gains from the completion of the integration of GSW Immobilien.

Chief Financial Officer Andreas Segal would leave the management board on Nov. 11, the group said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.